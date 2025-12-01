Diane L. Wood, 78, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on Saturday November 22, 2025 in Prince Frederick, MD.

Diane L. Wood was born on March 3, 1947 at the Annapolis Naval Academy Hospital to Milly and Gene Hromadka. At the age of 5 she was enrolled into the Peabody School of Music, Baltimore where she studied piano for 8 years. Diane graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis with honors and went to Towson University where she studies music.

After graduating she became a teacher in Anne Arundel County Public School System. She taught at Annapolis Elementary, Central Elementary, and Central Medial. After 33 years of service teaching in Anne Arundel County she went to work at Calverton as a music teacher. Her love for all her students and teaching is well documented.

In 1970 she married Douglas C. Wood. It was after they moved to Calvert County that Diane started playing for St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick, MD and Jesus the Devine Word in Huntingtown, MD. During this time she was drafted into the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Choir where she traveled the State of Maryland playing for they at different functions.

As she will always be remembers for her gentle touch on the keyboard, her love of teaching, and religious music. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Douglas Wood and many friends.