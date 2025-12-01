Dorothy Emma Tant, 83, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on November 22, 2025, in Solomons, Maryland. Born August 23, 1942, in Camden, New Jersey, Dorothy was the beloved daughter of the late Emma Rainas Callen and Lester Morgan Callen.

Dorothy proudly served her country in the United States Army and was an honorably discharged veteran. Following her military service, she pursued higher education and graduated from George Mason University in 1974. She went on to dedicate 36 years of service as an Administrative Assistant with the Social Security Administration, where she was respected for her diligence, kindness, and commitment to helping others.

A proud member of the Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association, Dorothy cherished the camaraderie and shared history of her fellow servicewomen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Tant, who passed on March 28, 2015.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, George Callen of Solomons, Maryland, who will forever hold close her memory, warmth, and strength.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina, where she will be laid to rest with the honors she earned through a life of service and dedication.