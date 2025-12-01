Norman Russell Manifold passed away peacefully on November 24, 2025, at his home in Deale, Maryland. He was born on November 26th, 1935, in Deale, where he was a lifelong resident except for a brief sojourn in Shady Side, MD.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary E. Chaney and James Donald Manifold Sr., by his Stepfather, Stanley Martin Olson, and Half-Sister, Anna L. Olson.

He is survived by his wife, Janet L. Manifold (nee Phipps); they were married on November 23, 1963. His children are Brian R. Manifold of Chesapeake Beach, MD; Kelly D. Gates of West River, MD; Janna M. Manifold and her husband John Hupfl of Deale, MD; and Amy M. Johnson and her husband Keith Johnson of Deale, MD. His grandchildren are Kailyn E. Bradshaw (Russell); Casey J. Manifold; Jesse W. Gates (Erica); Harvey E. Gates IV; Amber N. Johnson; Sara A. Johnson and Bryce A. Manifold; and his great grandchildren are Colsen S. Bradshaw and Jayce C. Cowert.

He also leaves behind his siblings, James Donald Manifold Jr. of Lothian, MD; Iva Berchdorf of Deale, MD and Edna Passero of Deale, MD, and his sister-in-law, Betty Jo (Jody) Evans and her husband, Lee of Bath, ME.

Norman graduated from Southern Senior High School in 1953. He worked at Johnson Lumber Company of Annapolis after graduation, then he was drafted into the US Army in 1958 and served in several Forts before being discharged in 1960. After being discharged from the Army, Norman worked with his stepfather (Martin) in his roofing and sheet metal business until he retired, and various other places. He worked on the water as a charter mate for John MacEwan on the boat, “Janet M”, until he was physically unable to continue.

He was never one to sit still, a true Jack of all Trades, the go-to guy when something needed fixing, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was not much of a talker but as they say, “when he did talk, you better listen”. A quiet man who rarely complained about anything, he did have a bit of a stubborn streak. But he enjoyed family time and just being with them. Norman loved anything on the water, especially fishing and crabbing. He enjoyed working with his hands, doing repairs to cars, or working on boats at the railway. A fan of the Baltimore Orioles baseball, he attended many games with his family at Memorial Stadium and later at Camden Yards and watched all televised games. He enjoyed watching old western TV shows and movies.

Norman Manifold will be greatly missed by his family and friends. If anyone personified the spirit of a place, Norman personified Deale, Maryland, and a down-to-earth way of life that takes one day at a time and makes the most of it.