With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of the cherished Jeffrey Matthew Jordan, 45, of Lusby, MD, who left us on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Jeffrey was born on October 2, 1980, in Chattanooga, TN.

Jeff was a brilliant and resourceful man who took immense pride in his ability to fix anything—computers, electronics, and all his equipment at Solomon’s True Value. He was known for giving his all until he could give no more. Deeply kind and a man of strong faith, Jeff adored his momma and carried a lifelong devotion to her. He also worked tirelessly alongside his father, Dick, learning from him, supporting him, and building a bond rooted in hard work, love, and shared purpose.

A lover of life and the water, Jeff especially treasured days at the beach with his children and Florida offshore fishing trips with his father Dick, brother Mike, son Connor and godson Jonathan. He was a loyal Ravens fan and had an infectious smile that made everyone gravitate toward him. Jeffs kindness, strength, manners and compassion will be carried on through Carli and Connor by the lessons he taught them. Through good times and bad times, Jeff always made sure to remind them to always be the best that they could be, to be true to themselves and to always give 100%.

He is survived by his children, Carli Anne and Connor Matthew, who were the greatest joys of his life and the purest reflection of his heart; his parents, George Melton Jr. and Frances Arlene; his brothers Michael (Stephanie) and Joshua; his nephews Tyler, Kyle, Jack, and Jason; his godson, Jonathan; his finance, Angel and her 3 boys, Jakson, Jeremy, and Jacob. He also leaves behind several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, customers, and friends whose lives he touched in countless ways.

May we remember him in every smile he inspired and every act of love he left behind.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 30, 2025 from 2:00 pm until time of Funeral Services at 3:00 pm in the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private.