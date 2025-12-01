Herman Bradley Rawlings, “Brad,” 64, of Owings, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025.

Born on September 1, 1961, in Prince Frederick, MD, Brad was the son of Everard Lee Rawlings and Madolyn Veronica Rawlings. He grew up in Calvert County, attending Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic School in Solomons and graduated from Northern High School. From an early age, he had a deep love for sports, service, and community—passions that shaped the man he became.

Brad dedicated many years to the Calvert County Detention Center before moving on to work in security as a contractor for the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. But his greatest service was to the community he loved. A proud and longtime firefighter with the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, Brad served as Chief for several years. He earned numerous awards, including Most Calls Run and the Chief’s Award, reflecting his unwavering dedication and courage.

A gifted athlete, Brad was especially known in his younger years for his incredible pitching talent on the baseball field. As he got older, he continued his love for the game by playing men’s softball on local teams for many years. He could often be found on the ballfield or cheering on his favorite sports teams. He was a devoted Washington Capitals fan, a NASCAR enthusiast, and a loyal Colts fan—following the team faithfully from Baltimore to Indianapolis. Brad loved country music, good company, and the kind of laughter that comes from deep, familiar friendships.

Brad is survived by his sisters, Terry Miller and Vicky Rawlings; his nephew Dale Elliott; his niece Megan Cooper and her husband Andrew; and his nephew Cody Horsmon and his wife Paige. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brad was a fiercely loyal brother and uncle—protective, loving, and always showing up when people needed him. His family and friends will forever remember his humor, his big heart, and his undeniable presence.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Viewing will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place immediately afterward at Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brad’s memory to the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department—an organization that meant the world to him.

Those who knew Brad will remember a man who loved deeply, served proudly, and lived with heart. His legacy lives on in the people he protected, the firefighters he proudly served alongside, the teammates he played beside, and the family who will miss him every single day.

Visitation Friday, December 5, 2025

10-12 noon

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657 Get Directions

Services Friday, December 5, 2025

12 noon

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657 Get Directions