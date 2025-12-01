Andrew Honore Jazwinski was born on January 11, 1936, in Warsaw, Poland, and passed away on November 21, 2025. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Anita Jazwinski, and his parents, Stanislaw and Helena Jazwinski.

Andrew is survived by his daughters, Julie J. O’Dell of Owings, Maryland, and Elizabeth L. Jazwinski of Lusby, Maryland. He was a devoted grandfather to Christopher, Jennifer, Nicole, Tina, and Tyler, and a proud great-grandfather to Kinsley, Legend, Lyric, and Harper. He is also survived by his brother, Michal Jazwinski, and his sisters, Christina Jazwinski and Maria Zakrzewski.

Andrew immigrated to the United States in 1936, at age 10 and attended high school in Pennsylvania. He continued his education at Penn State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Geophysics. It was there that he met the love of his life, Anita Sabatine. They married soon after graduation. Together they moved to California, where Andrew completed his master’s degree in Geophysics. The couple later settled in Maryland, where he earned his Doctorate Degree in Applied Mathematics.

Andrew taught applied mathematics at Loyola College, Johns Hopkins University, and MIT. He went on to become a senior research engineer at Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin) and later served as a visiting research scientist for the Martin Research Institute. In 1974, he was honored with the JFK American Heritage Award for minorities.

Throughout his life, Andrew was a dedicated American, and a successful business executive and entrepreneur, founding and operating multiple corporations.

Andrew authored the influential book Stochastic Processes and Filtering Theory, which continues to be used in college courses today.

His brilliance, work ethic, and gentle spirit touched the lives of all who knew him. His legacy lives on in his family, his academic contributions, and his remarkable life story.