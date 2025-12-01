Dorothy Belle Wood, 87, of Leonardtown, Maryland, formerly of Lusby, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on November 27, 2025. Born on January 30, 1938, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and William Tory Bafford.

Dorothy was a proud graduate of Calvert High School. She served her community for many years as a Sunday School Teacher and a Teacher at SPUMPS, sharing her faith, kindness, and gentle spirit with countless children. Above all, she devoted her life to raising and caring for her family—a role she cherished deeply. She loved cooking and baking for her loved ones, and her kitchen was always a place of warmth, comfort, and togetherness.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Jeff Wood (Tina) of Lusby, MD; Gail Reeder (Rick) of Lusby, MD; Debbie Johnson of Lusby, MD; and Kim Blackistone (Roy) of Leonardtown, MD. She is also survived by her sister, Eva Mae Wood of Florida; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William T. Bafford, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Faith Wilkerson and Rev. Ruth Dixon officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul United Methodist Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael A. Berthiaume, Kolton Blackistone, Michael W. Berthiaume, Ryan Downey, Danny Wallace, Jeremie Johnson, and Cody Berthiaume.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary’s Hospice in Dorothy’s memory, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.ox 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.