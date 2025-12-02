3 Displaced and Dog Killed After House Fire in Waldorf

On Monday, December 1, 2025, at approximately 6:55 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 9900 block of Bunker Hill Road, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported a heater was left on with the room currently caught on fire with one dog trapped in the home.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a working fire, with fire showing from the single story residence.

Firefighters made entry into the home with multiple attack lines to find one room on fire with extensions into the walls and attic.

The dog was sadly located deceased in the residence.

One adult male was evaluated for smoke inhalation, however, all occupants denied transport.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 3 hours, the cause of the fire remains under investigation of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the three displaced adults.

Photos courtesy of the Waldorf, and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Departments.

