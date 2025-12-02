Governor Moore Announces $9.4 Million in Economic Impact from Feature Film “They Fight” Production in Maryland

Governor Wes Moore announced that the new feature film “They Fight,” which generated approximately $9.4 million in economic impact and supported 375 jobs while filming in Maryland, will be released next year on Disney+ and Hulu. The film’s production wrapped last month and included Marylanders at all levels, from leadership to cast and crew.

“We are proud that the production team behind ‘They Fight’ chose to call Maryland home for this project,” said Gov. Moore. “Their decision showcases our state’s commitment to the arts, and brings growth for our small businesses, investment in our local film industry, and jobs for our talented arts workforce.”

“They Fight,” based on the 2018 documentary of the same name, filmed for nearly three weeks during October and November throughout Baltimore City. To support the project, the Maryland Film Office assisted A/Vantage Pictures in applying for the Maryland Film Production Activity Tax Credit to help cover certain costs necessary to carry out film production activity in the state. While filming, the production team utilized goods and services from an estimated 100 local businesses.

Since its enactment in 2012, the Maryland Film Production Activity Tax Credit has supported 21 major productions that directly spent $827 million in Maryland and had an economic impact of nearly $1.5 billion on the state’s economy. On average, each production hired more than 1,000 Marylanders as cast and crew and purchased or rented goods or services from 1,200 local businesses per season.



“We are always excited to work with our partners to support film and television productions in the Baltimore Metropolitan area,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “Projects like these bring a positive economic impact to our state through job creation and additional revenue for local businesses. We are thankful to the ‘They Fight’ team for choosing their home state of Maryland for this entertainment opportunity.”

The A/Vantage Pictures film stars André Holland of “Moonlight” and “Selma;” Wendell Pierce of “The Wire” and “Treme;” and Emmy Award winner Samira Wiley of “Orange is the New Black” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The Maryland natives behind the film’s production include producer Jason Michael Berman, who produced “Highest 2 Lowest” and “Air;” and writer and director Sheldon Candis, who directed “Luv.”

“Sheldon and I were both thrilled to be able to come back to our hometown of Baltimore and make our new movie together, which is an inspirational sports story that we hope gives audiences hope,” said “They Fight” Producer and President of A/Vantage Pictures Jason Michael Berman. “The crew in Baltimore was great and the State and City government agencies were extremely helpful to work with. We look forward to bringing ‘They Fight’ to audiences worldwide next year.”

The movie follows Walt Manigan, a talented boxer and reformed ex-convict as he rebuilds his life and family. The story leads Manigan to a youth recreation center in Washington, D.C., which is about to close. At the recreation center, Manigan meets and mentors a group of boys at an after-school boxing program and trains them for the upcoming junior national boxing tournament.

“‘They Fight’ marks an exciting return for film in Baltimore, with 175 cast and crew and a producing team rooted right here in the city,” said Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Director Linzy Jackson. “Mayor Scott and the city were thrilled to support Sheldon Candis on his second feature and grateful for the partnership shown throughout production. I want to recognize Nikki Powell and Marva Williams of the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment for their outstanding work handling permits and city services.”

About Maryland Commerce: The Maryland Department of Commerce stimulates private investment and creates jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing financial assistance to Maryland companies. The Department promotes the State’s many economic advantages and markets local products and services at home and abroad to spur economic development and international investment, trade and tourism. Because they are major economic generators, the Department also supports the arts, film production, sports and other special events. For more information, visit commerce.maryland.gov.