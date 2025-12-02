76-Year-Old Crossing Guard Transported After Being Struck by Vehicle in La Plata

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at approximately 7:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the La Plata High School located at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle and was possibly suffering from a leg fracture.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 76-year-old female reported she could not feel her left leg, with the striking vehicle on scene with no other injuries reported.

The victim was transported to the Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.