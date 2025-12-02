St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Holiday Patrols to Enhance Public Safety

The expanded patrols will focus on preventing theft from vehicles, promoting responsible driving, and ensuring residents and visitors feel safe during one of the busiest times of the year. Deputies will be highly visible in commercial areas, particularly during peak shopping hours, and will continue proactive patrols in residential communities.

In addition to crime prevention efforts, traffic safety remains a priority. Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired driving, aggressive driving, and other dangerous behaviors that increase risk during this high-travel period.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages community members to take simple steps to reduce their risk of becoming crime victims. Lock vehicles, hide or remove valuables, secure packages when possible, and remain aware of your surroundings when out shopping.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. For emergencies, dial 911.

Tipsters can also submit tips anonymously:

Text 847411 , starting your message with “SMCSO” , add a space, and then your tip.

, starting your message with , add a space, and then your tip. Online: Submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office website at www.FirstSheriff.com/tips.

App: Send a tip directly through the SMCSO app. Download the free app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

For those who prefer to make a phone call, tips can also be shared through the Crime Solvers line at 301-475-3333. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.