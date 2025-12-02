Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Reckless Endangerment Case

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward in reference to a reckless endangerment case that occurred on November 30th, 2025, at 8:15 p.m. in which unknown suspect(s) fired several rounds from a handgun into an apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

None of the occupants inside were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Weaver at 301-609-3282 ext. 0470.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and receive a reward must contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submit the tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.