The Patuxent Partnership 2025 Defense Summit

On Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, an audience of 200+ attended the 3rd Annual TPP Defense Summit, a full-day program of dynamic panels and speakers, including NAWCAD leadership.

Ms. Bonnie Green, TPP Executive Director, welcomed everyone and discussed the challenges of organizing the Defense Summit during a government shutdown. Delivering a useful, informative full-day Summit, and working with speakers who could not commit until the 11th hour due to the shutdown, made for an interesting experience.

Mr. Steve Spehn, Technology Development Advisor, U.S. European Command, served as the Summit moderator, giving the audience a rundown of the day’s events, introducing the speakers, and providing a perspective on the topics.

The first speaker, Ms. Mieke Eoyang, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, did an excellent job covering all things Cyber. One of the most interesting points she made related to the risks of storing security information in data centers rather than the cloud. She referred to Ukraine’s decision to move its security data to the cloud to avoid the danger of losing critical data due to the Russian bombing of critical sites.

The next speaker, Mr. Jim Woolsey, former President of Defense Acquisition University, spoke about “AI Implications for the DOD Workforce and Beyond.” It was a fascinating foray into customizing AI to translate ‘government speak,” improving acquisition language and requirements, and better informing the workforce. He touched on various other ways AI can have a positive impact, including using AI to translate legislative language into understandable language. One of the first audience questions was a request for his presentation.

Mr. Russell Rumbaugh, Former Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller) and last year’s TPP Defense Summit Keynote, offered some perspective on acquisition across the Navy, from shipbuilding to aviation. He spoke about the re-invention of the government acquisition, often discussed, but to date not becoming transformational.

The focus then shifted to a panel discussion on Digital Transformation with moderator Mr. Travis Methvin, CDW-G, former Deputy Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Partnerships at PEO Digital; Mr. David Meiser, SSTM, Technical Director, NAWC Systems Engineering, and Mr. Ken Senechal, KBR, serving as Senior Technical Advisor supporting the Test Resource Management Center.

The first afternoon panel was on ”U.S. Shipbuilding – Requirements, Capabilities, Carriers” with Mr. Steve Wills, PhD, Navalist, Center for Maritime Strategy, and Mr. John Lehman III, former naval aviator, former U.S. Senate Staff (McCain), shipbuilding executive. They discussed the challenges of rebuilding and reinvigorating U.S. shipyards and how to meet the Navy and Coast Guard’s shipyard demands. It is not easy to upgrade or establish shipyards, and shipbuilding for the commercial maritime industry also needs to be addressed. Wills and Lehman also talked about the critical role of the aircraft carrier in national defense.

Mr. Steve Cricchi, Executive Director of NAWCAD, discussed new capabilities and the importance of building capacity, providing “The View from NAWCAD Forward.”

The final panel focused on “Nontraditional Technology, Tools, Innovation, and OTAs.” Mr. Rick Tarr, SOMD Tech Bridge & Director, NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office, co-moderated the panel with Mr. Kedar Pavgi, Director, Commercial Strategy and Operations at the Defense Innovation Unit. Mr. Drew Thomson, Director of Growth and Development, Anduril Industries; Mr. Todd Wesley, Senior Director, Hivemind Solutions, Strike Portfolio, Shield AI; and Mr. Garth Blakely, Director of Government Business Development and Strategy, Castelion.

The panelists shared their experiences and perspectives, as well as the most significant acquisition challenges. Looking at requirements from the government perspective, and how the government can benefit from nontraditional technologies, was discussed at length. Our enemies are vigilant, and we must maintain our strategic advantage.

Mr. Spehn made the closing remarks, and Ms. Green thanked our sponsors.

The Defense Summit sponsors were:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Diamond Sponsor; ManTech, Platinum Sponsor; Boeing, Lockheed Martin, COLSA, CDW-G, and GDIT, Silver Sponsors

