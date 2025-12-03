SMECO Employees Raise $63,000 for Three Southern Maryland Shelters

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) employees recently held a fund-raising event and donated $63,000 to three shelters serving Southern Maryland: Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc.—Robert J. Fuller Transitional House of Charles County, Project Echo, Inc. of Calvert County, and Three Oaks Center of St. Mary’s County.

“A home is more than shelter from the elements. It’s a foundation for security, stability, and health,” said Sonja M. Cox, SMECO president and CEO. “Our local organizations understand this and provide the services and resources essential in helping individuals move from crisis to independence. The continued growth of our annual charitable event, driven by the hard work of our employees and the generosity of our vendors, enables SMECO to support these three local shelters as they carry out their critical work in our community.”

Project ECHO has served as Calvert County’s only emergency homeless shelter for over 30 years.

“Project ECHO is deeply grateful to SMECO and its employees for their incredible generosity and community spirit. Their support helps us provide safe shelter, warm meals, and vital resources to individuals and families in crisis—keeping our doors open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This gift directly strengthens our mission to serve Calvert County residents experiencing homelessness and reminds us that when our community comes together, hope truly shines,” said Dave Whitaker, program director for Project Echo of Calvert County.

The Robert J. Fuller Transitional House serves Charles County through the Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation.

“LifeStyles is so grateful for the generous donation from SMECO. These funds will help with the operational needs of the Robert J. Fuller Transitional House for men by providing for supplies and materials needed to assist these gentlemen in achieving independence and self-sustainability,” said Sandy Washington, MSW, CNE, chief executive officer, Lifestyles of Maryland.

Three Oaks Center provides support for unhoused individuals in St. Mary’s County



“SMECO’s generous donation of $21,000 is making a profound and immediate impact on Three Oaks Center’s ability to serve our community,” said Sasha Seenath, executive director, Three Oaks Center. “These funds are allowing us to fully renovate a home that deteriorated after sheltering four highly disabled individuals throughout the pandemic. In just a few weeks, this restored space will reopen as the Andre Rice Emergency Men’s Shelter—named in honor of our late Board President—and will once again provide safety, stability, and hope for those who need it most. At a time when potential federal funding cuts threaten essential services, having committed partners like SMECO empowers us to continue supporting our most vulnerable neighbors, including elderly individuals, veterans, and single parents. Their support truly strengthens the fabric of our community.”

SMECO employees raised the money through the Annual Charity Golf Outing in September. The event draws support from SMECO vendors, the cooperative’s board and executive team, and employees who volunteer. The cooperative selects different organizations each year to benefit from its fundraising events. Contributions, which may be tax deductible, can be made to the SMECO Charitable Foundation.

“SMECO employee fund-raisers have contributed more than $665,000 to local organizations over the last 13 years,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government and public affairs director. “We are especially grateful to our business partners who generously contribute by providing donations and participating in the event. This year’s Presenting Sponsors were Nokia and Wesco. Diamond Sponsors include SMCIS and Booth & Associates LLC. Platinum Sponsors include ACES, Altec, AUI Power, AV3, Beuchert Excavating, BF Joy and Larry Young, Black & Veatch, CEEUS, CMI General Contractors, ConvergeOne/Juniper Networks, Ensales/Virginia Transformer Corporation, G&S Technologies New Jersey, ICF, Maryland Broadband Cooperative, Milwaukee Tools, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, National Transformer Sales, New River Electrical Corp, OCC Location Services, Preferred Sales, PennLine, Rodgers Consulting, Sargent & Lundy, Scheibel Construction, Schneider Electric, Sumter Utilities, Super Salvage, The Okonite Company, TRC Companies, Utility Line Construction Services, and The Wills Group/Southern Maryland Oil. We rely on Golf Tournament sponsors for their donations and we appreciate their assistance.”

About Lifestyles of Maryland — Robert J. Fuller Transitional House Located in Charles County, the Robert J. Fuller Transitional House Program, operated by the Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation, provides temporary housing for men who are experiencing homelessness. The program offers a safe, positive living environment with 24/7 staffing and a

structured approach to housing. Participants receive comprehensive support with the aim of assisting clients in re-entering society with confidence within one year of their stay at the house. Learn more at lifestylesofmd.org/housing-services.

About Project Echo: Project ECHO is committed to meeting the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness by offering a range of essential shelter services. The Project Echo facility provides a safe, sober, and secure environment for residents, including clean sleeping areas, nutritious meals, and access to hygiene facilities. Beyond basic needs, they offer case management services aimed at helping residents develop personalized plans for achieving stability and independence. Additional resources include job readiness training, life skills workshops, and connections to healthcare, mental health, and substance abuse support. By addressing both immediate and long-term needs, the shelter services aim to provide a foundation for lasting positive change. For more information about Project ECHO, please contact Dave Whitaker at [email protected].

About Three Oaks Center: Established in 1992, Three Oaks Center in St. Mary’s County offers programs that provide housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources for community members experiencing homelessness so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives. Learn more at threeoakscenter.org.

Photo caption: From left Barbara Saylor, board president, Three Oaks Center of St. Mary’s County; Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government and public affairs director; Sandy Washington, chief executive officer, Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc.; Kim Williams, executive assistant, Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc.; and David Whitaker, program director, Project Echo, Inc. of Calvert County.

SMECO— The Cooperative Difference – SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 178,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

