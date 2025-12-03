Police Investigating Hit and Run on Benedict Bridge Leaving Two Injured; One Transported to Trauma Center

December 3, 2025

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at approximately 7:24 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 231 Benedict Bridge for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision with witnesses reporting one vehicle left the scene.

Witnesses reported a small unknown colored 4-door sedan with front end damage fled the scene into Calvert County.

Emergency medical services evaluated two patients on scene.

One patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The second patient was transported by ambulance to CalvertHealth Medical Center with minor injuries

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack are investigating the collision.

Bridge is OPEN as of 8:53 a.m. Live view can be seen here

This entry was posted on December 3, 2025 at 8:37 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.