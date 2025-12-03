St. Mary’s County Police Searching for Wanted Baltimore Man, Carlonte Antoine Knott

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Carlonte Antoine Knott, 33, of Baltimore, for escape. Knott is described as a Black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Deputies were notified on December 1 that the ankle-monitoring GPS device assigned to Knott had been deactivated, and subsequent attempts to contact the suspect were unsuccessful.

Knott is under court-ordered home detention in connection with charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree escape and a theft scheme valued at $100 to less than $1,500.

Anyone with information about Knott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at [email protected] or at 301-475-4200, ext. 8085.

Tipsters can also submit tips anonymously:

• Text 847411, starting your message with “SMCSO”, add a space, and then your tip.

• Online: Submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office website at www.FirstSheriff.com/tips.

• App: Send a tip directly through the SMCSO app. Download the free app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

For those who prefer to make a phone call, tips can also be shared through the Crime Solvers line at 301-475-3333. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.