Police Investigating Double Shooting at MGM National Harbor Casino in Prince George’s County That Leaves One Dead

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at approximately 12:02 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino located at 101 MGM National Ave in Oxon Hill, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

One victim has been pronounced deceased, the second victim suffered unknown severity of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and First Responders remain on scene.

Police stated the following: Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances and identify the suspect who fled the scene.

Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.