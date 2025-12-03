UPDATE: 22-Year-Old Arrested After Fatal Shooting at MGM National Harbor Casino in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 12/04/2025: PGPD’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a man in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting at the MGM National Harbor. The suspect is 22-year-old Benjamin Williams of Fort Washington. He is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Darnell Hawkins Jr. of Washington, DC.

On December 3, 2025, at approximately 11:55 am, officers responded to a shooting at the MGM National Harbor. Officers located Hawkins on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hawkins died at the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Williams as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Thursday morning, the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested Williams. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is currently in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Detectives believe they knew each other, but are still investigating the motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0067214.



