70-Year-Old Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Waldorf

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, at approximately 7:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 3315 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male was conscious and breathing with injuries to the upper body.

Upon evaluating the patient who had trouble breathing, a consultation with a trauma center was completed with a helicopter requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and transported the 70-year-old male patient to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.