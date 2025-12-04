No Injuries After House Fire in Waldorf, Two Displaced and Cause Under Investigation

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf, for the reported garage on fire.

911 callers reported the garage was on fire and spreading to the attached residence.

Firefighters quickly arrived on scene to find a two-story residence with the attached garage fully engulfed in flames and requested the working fire dispatch, which alerted additional units to the scene.

The fire was deemed under control around 10:05 p.m. Crews operated on scene for over 2 and a half hours.

No injuries reported. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two displaced occupants.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.