Prince George’s County Police Department Mourns Passing of Another Veteran Officer, Sergeant Joseph Mullendore #2966

The Prince George’s County Police Department is saddened to announce the passing of Sergeant Joseph Mullendore #2966 who died last week following a hard-fought illness.

Sergeant Mullendore first joined the agency in 2006. During his nearly 20 years with the PGPD, he was assigned to Oxon Hill – District IV, the former Regional Investigation Division, the Training and Education Division and his most recent assignment in District VI – Beltsville. Prior to joining the department, he served as a police officer with the University of Maryland Police Department.

Sergeant Mullendore leaves behind his loving wife and their beloved son. In addition to his dedication to family and duty, Sgt. Mullendore loved 18th century history and music of all kinds. He enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo.

Please keep his family, fellow officers and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.