School and Weather Updates for This Weekend – December 5th, 2025

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY: Schools will open 2 HOURS LATE on Friday, Dec. 5th, 2025.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY: St. Mary’s County, Maryland is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 5, 2025. Snowfall totals for St. Mary’s County are expected between 1–4 inches with very low temperatures. Snowfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours, around 3–5 a.m. Peak timing for snowfall is expected to be between 4 a.m.– noon. Impacts to the morning commute are expected.

Due to anticipated inclement weather, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 5, 2025.

This delayed opening also includes:

Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler & Northern) and no home-delivered meals

Department of Recreation & Parks programs, facilities, museums, and golf course

Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

The Metropolitan Commission Administrative Offices

The St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed as planned on December 5, 2025, for training.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) operations will begin running at 8 a.m.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center will open to the public at noon per usual operating schedules.

Community members are encouraged to use the following resources during severe weather:

Check for local road closures at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/RoadClosures

Report non-emergency issues, such as downed trees via our 311 system at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/SM311

Report power outages to SMECO at: www.smeco.coop/Outages

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Prepare for additional preparedness tips

Schools have a 2-Hour Delayed Opening – Code 5 for Staff – December 5, 2025 – All SMCPS Schools will have a delayed opening of two hours – Ten and eleven-month employees report to work two hours late. Twelve-month employees and food service workers are to report to work on time. Liberal leave is in effect.

Health Department Due to expected inclement weather, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will open at 10:00 am on Friday, December 5, 2025. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices, including the School-Based Health Centers and St. Mary’s County Health Hub. Normal operations are expected to resume on Monday, December 8, 2025. Community members scheduled for appointments will be contacted directly to reschedule.

Recreation & Parks, Friday, December 5: St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will operate on a 2-hour delayed opening with a start time of 10:00am.

The School Age Care (SAC) program will operate on a 2-hour delay and open at 8:30am.

The Great Mills Pool will remain closed for the morning and reopen at the regular time of 4:00pm for evening programs.

County Museums (Piney Point Lighthouse, St. Clements Island & The Old Jail) and the Wicomico Shores Golf Course will open at 10:00am.

All other Recreation & Parks facilities will operate as normal starting at 10:00am and follow normal operating schedules for the remainder of the day. This includes Leonard Hall, Margaret Brent, Hollywood and Carver Recreation Centers; the Wellness & Aquatics Center; the Gymnastics Academy. Classes with a start time prior to 10:00am will not meet this morning. If your class start time is scheduled to begin after 10:00am, these will meet as scheduled.

CHARLES COUNTY: no update yet

CALVERT COUNTY: Schools will be opening on a 2-hour delay on Friday, December 5, 2025.

All 12-month administrators, supervisors, and emergency personnel report on time.

12-month educational support staff may report up to one hour late.

School-based Child Nutrition Staff are to follow their approved 2-hour (Unplanned) Late Arrival Schedules. No staff may report prior to 8:00am.

The workday for 10- and 11-month employees will begin two hours after their regularly scheduled start time.

Childcare will open at 7:30am.

There will be no AM 3-year old Pre-Kindergarten.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY: no update yet

Weather update – A combination of light snow and very cold temperatures will result in treacherous travel Friday morning. The morning commute will be

impacted, with slick and icy roads and sidewalks expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT...Snow, with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia.

* WHEN… From 4 AM, to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Given temperatures will be in the 20s, snow is expected to accumulate on all untreated surfaces. A light snow will overspread the advisory area, with slightly higher amounts possible in any banding features. As snow winds down, a light freezing drizzle is possible into Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS; Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.