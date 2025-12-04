St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Launches Redesigned Website to Improve Public Access and User Experience

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has launched a newly redesigned website at www.FirstSheriff.com, offering the community a clearer, more accessible, and user-friendly way to find important public safety information.

The updated site features improved navigation, a cleaner layout, and a modern design that is easier to read on both desktop and mobile devices. Community members can now more quickly locate commonly searched information, including news releases, employment opportunities, services for incarcerated individuals, and contact information for divisions across the agency.

The redesign supports the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to open, transparent, and effective communication with the community. The improved layout simplifies how residents connect with the Office, stay informed, and learn more about the work being done across St. Mary’s County.

Key improvements include:

A mobile-friendly design that adapts to all screen sizes

Streamlined menus that help visitors find information more quickly

Refreshed pages featuring a more straightforward layout and readability

Enhanced organization of public resources, including forms, services and updates

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to update additional sections of the website in the coming weeks. Community members are encouraged to explore the new site and provide feedback via the Public Information Office to support continued improvement. For information or to give suggestions, please email [email protected].