ALDI Scheduled to Open New Lexington Park Store on December 11th – Giveaways, and Prizes

ALDI is officially opening its newest Southern Maryland location next week, bringing its well-known low-price grocery model to 21853 Three Notch Road, Unit 101, in Lexington Park. The grand opening celebration is set for Wednesday, December 11, 2025, and the company is inviting the community to join in a morning of giveaways, prizes, and special events.

ALDI will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 9:00 a.m., approximately 30 minutes before the store opens to shoppers. Customers will be welcomed inside immediately following the ceremony.

The company says it is “stocking shelves with aisle after aisle of products you’ll love,” including fresh produce delivered daily, pantry staples, snacks, organic options, household essentials, and more. ALDI is also reminding shoppers to bring a quarter for the cart system, a signature part of the chain’s cost-saving model.

From December 11 through December 14, shoppers can enter for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card by scanning signs placed inside the store. No purchase is necessary, and entries are limited to one per person or household.

Excitement will start right at the door: the first 100 customers on opening day will receive a Golden Ticket, which could be worth up to $100. ALDI employees will distribute laminated numbered cards to the first group of arriving shoppers.

Opening-day visitors will also find several giveaways, available while supplies last:

Bag of ALDI Goodies: The first 100 customers will receive a free eco-friendly ALDI bag filled with assorted products.

Free ALDI Shopping Tote: Additional free ALDI totes will be handed out by staff members throughout opening day.

The company says the Lexington Park location is part of its ongoing expansion and commitment to offering low prices without compromising quality. ALDI promotes a streamlined shopping experience with budget-friendly prices on fresh produce, meat, snacks, frozen foods, organics, and everyday household items.

The store’s official address is:

ALDI – Lexington Park

21853 Three Notch Road, Unit 101

Lexington Park, Maryland 20653