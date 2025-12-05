December is Designated Driver Month in Calvert County

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) reminds residents and visitors that December is Designated Driver Month across the country, observed from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2. As you celebrate the holidays, CAASA urges county residents to plan for a safe ride home if your celebrations involve alcohol or other substances that could affect your ability to drive safely. In addition, remember not to mix alcohol with other drugs, including prescription and recreational drugs.

Residents are encouraged to designate a sober driver, stay overnight or use a ride service to avoid driving while impaired. Officials also warn that mixing alcohol with prescription or over-the-counter medications can significantly increase impairment and lead to dangerous or even life-threatening consequences.

In addition, providing alcohol to anyone under 21 years old is both hazardous and illegal. Violations can result in fines of up to $5,000 per offense.

Each year, Calvert County law enforcement officers make more than 400 impaired-driving arrests. Local agencies continue to work diligently to keep roadways safe, particularly during the busy holiday season.

Learn more about CAASA at www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/CAASA.

