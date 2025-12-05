Free “Sounds of the Season” Holiday Concert to Benefit East-John Youth Center at Lusby Sneade’s Ace Hardware

Eastern United Methodist Church and St. John United Methodist Church will host “Sounds of the Season,” a free outdoor holiday concert and fundraiser, on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the storefront of Sneade’s Ace Hardware, located at 11861 H G Trueman Road in Lusby.

Presented by the Christmas Town in Lusby Fundraising Team, the program will feature performances from several local school, church, and community musical groups, including the Mutual Elementary School Choir, Calvert County Baptist Church Choir, Mt. Olive Senior Choir, Lusby Charge Mass Choir, saxophonist Roy Myles, The Unclouded Day Band, and the Crossroads Christian Church Worship Team

“Sounds of the Season” is free and open to the public for individuals of all ages. Voluntary donations and proceeds from a baked goods sale will benefit East-John Youth Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization serving Southern Maryland youth and families. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor conditions. For information, call 443-985-2407.

Ms. Francine Clark, chair of the Christmas Town in Lusby Fundraising Team, noted the importance of the event to the community. “Sounds of the Season allows us to celebrate the holidays together while supporting an organization that strengthens the well-being and future of our youth,” she said.

East-John Youth Center, Inc. , a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization, provides educational, recreational, and developmental programs designed to foster resilience in youth and families in a safe and supportive environment. For more information, visit www.ejyouth.org or call 410-326-1150