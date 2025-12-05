Animal Safety Alert in Effect Due to Weather

Due to forecasted cold temperatures Thursday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 5, the Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert. During this period, animal owners and custodians are required to take the following actions to protect pets and livestock:

Dogs and cats should be brought inside. If a dog or cat is left outside, it must have free access to a solid structure that is heated or set against prevailing winds and allows the animal to maintain its core body temperature.

Livestock and farm animals should have free access to shelter that allows them to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm owners should provide additional food to help animals recover calories lost to cold weather.

All animals outdoors must be continually monitored for signs of distress.

All animals must have access to clean, unfrozen water at all times.

Failure to comply with these safety measures may result in penalties, including fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

To report concerns, citizens may contact the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, concerns may be reported to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.

