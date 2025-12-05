Missing 14-Year-Old Located Deceased in Prince George’s County; Death Ruled Homicide

Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a homicide after human remains were located at a park in College Park. The victim is 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala of Washington, DC.

On November 3, 2025, while assisting the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and FBI Cross Border Taskforce with a joint missing persons investigation, what appeared to be possible human remains were located during a search of Indian Creek Stream Valley Park.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). The OCME has now ruled the case a homicide.

The remains were located in the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police Prince George’s County Division. The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in their jurisdiction.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0061413.