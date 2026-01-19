UPDATE: Four Arrested in Connection to Murder of Missing 14-Year-Old Who Was Found Dead in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 1/19/2026: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged four suspects in connection with the murder of a teenager at a park in College Park. The suspects are 18-year-old Jose Merlos-Majano, 21-year-old Alan Josai Garcia-Padilla and 19-year-old William Cuellar Gutierrez. These three suspects are from Washington, DC. A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old from Hyattsville, is also charged. All four suspects are in custody and charged with the murder of 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala of Washington, DC.

This extensive investigation is being conducted jointly with the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

On November 3, 2025, while assisting the Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Cross Border Task Force with a missing persons investigation, what appeared to be possible human remains were located during a search of Indian Creek Stream Valley Park in College Park. The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) which were subsequently positively identified as Amaya-Ayala.

The OCME ruled the victim died from multiple injuries and the manner ruled a homicide.

Through various investigative techniques during this exhaustive investigation, detectives identified the four suspects. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was lured to the park and murdered on August 2, 2025. The victim knew at least one of the four suspects. This murder appears gang-related however the motive remains under investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit and FBI Baltimore Field Office in three of the apprehensions. The PGPD also credits the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Alexandria Police Department. Cuellar Gutierrez and the 17-year-old suspect are in custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. Merlos-Majano is in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County. Garcia-Padilla is in custody in Alexandria, VA, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The murder in August occurred in the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police Prince George’s County Division. The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in their jurisdiction.



If you have information and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0061413.

