Police Continue Investigation After Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained July 2025 Motor Vehicle Collision

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal crash that occurred in July of 2025 in Temple Hills. The deceased driver is 36-year-old Joseph McGainey of Brandywine. He died of his injuries on November 24, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, at approximately 11:25 am, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of St. Barnabas Road and Powhanka Place.

The preliminary investigation indicates McGainey was attempting to enter the intersection of St. Barnabas Road and Powhanka Place when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on St. Barnabas Road. McGainey was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The second driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number (25-0037287).