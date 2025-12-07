Erratic Driving Complaint Leads to Cocaine Charges for Pennsylvania Man in Calvert County

Michael Edward Emmel, 41, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, has been charged in Calvert County after a traffic complaint led deputies to a drug possession incident on November 21, 2025, according to court documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report by Deputy McIntosh, a caller reported a “black Chrysler 300 heading north bound on Solomons Island Rd … driving all over the roadway almost hitting several other vehicles.” The deputy began monitoring traffic near Solomons Island Road and Dares Beach Road, where he observed the vehicle matching that description.

Deputy McIntosh wrote that when the driver—later identified as Emmel—noticed the marked patrol car behind him, “he quickly changed from the number two lane to the number one lane.” The deputy stated that Emmel then made “an abrupt left at the intersection of Traskers Blvd and Solomons Island Rd followed by a right onto Prince Frederick Blvd,” before entering an empty parking lot at 821 Prince Frederick Boulevard.

The deputy noted that, “Due to my training, knowledge and experience, I know that a series of quick turns to alternate routes can be tactics for suspects to avoid police contact.” He also wrote that “there were no businesses in that parking lot open at the time (Emmel) pulled in.”

Deputy McIntosh parked and approached as Emmel exited his vehicle, reporting that Emmel “looked disheveled.” The deputy said he began a welfare check, repeatedly asking if Emmel needed medical help. According to the report, Emmel declined and said “he would wait approximately 45 minutes for the urgent care to open.” An ambulance was ultimately requested to evaluate him.

During their conversation, the deputy wrote that Emmel’s “eyes were glazy and severely dilated.” When asked if he had taken any medication or narcotics, Emmel told the deputy “that he smoked marijuana earlier in the day before he left.”

Deputy McIntosh asked whether Emmel had used or brought any other narcotics on his trip. According to the statement, Emmel paused before responding that “he had approximately an ‘1/8’ of cocaine that he brought with him in the trunk of the vehicle.”

When the deputy asked whether the vehicle contained any weapons or firearms, Emmel “put his head down, sighed and paused several seconds before answering there may be switch blades.”

A license and warrant check indicated Emmel’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was suspended. A probable cause search of the vehicle followed.

Deputy McIntosh reported finding “two tied up baggies containing approximately 4 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.” He also located “tightly rolled U.S. Currency bills containing thick coating of white powder residue on the end and inside of the bill suspected to be trace amounts of cocaine.” The suspected substances were secured and submitted for testing.

Emmel was then taken into custody “without incident” and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He is charged with CDS: Possess – Not Cannabis and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia, matching the charges listed in the official court file.

A judicial officer issued an unsecured personal bond of $1,500 on November 21, 2025. A trial-related officer scheduling hearing is set for January 5, 2026, and the case remains open.