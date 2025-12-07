Fire Marshal Investigating Trailer Fire in Leonardtown That Sends Woman to Hospital with Smoke Inhalation

December 7, 2025

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, at approximately 12:36 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Second District, Seventh District, Hollywood, Bay District and Solomons were dispatched to the Wilderness Run RV Resort (formerly called La Grande RV Park) located at 23285 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported trailer on fire.

The owner reported a fire in the trailer, with multiple additional 911 callers reporting the trailer engulfed in flames.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small trailer well involved with the single occupant out and suffering smoke inhalation.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes and continue to operate on the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Upon consultation, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to transport the patient due to their injuries. Trooper 7 landed at the the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to transport the female victim who suffered smoke inhalation, no burns.




