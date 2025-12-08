UPDATE: Man Cited After Lexington Park Collision Involving St. Mary’s County School Bus in Lexington Park

On Friday, December 5, 2025, at approximately 4:11 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Kessler Court in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an occupied school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision involving a Nissan sedan, a Toyota hatchback, and St. Mary’s County School Bus 222 which was occupied by three students, the driver and an aide. The aide was on the bus due to one of the students having a hearing disability.

EMS evaluated the operator and occupant of the Nissan and Toyota, with all four patients being transported to an area hospital.

All occupants on the bus denied having injuries, with all students being placed into the care of family upon their arrival.

Maryland State Troopers responded and investigated the crash and took witness statements on the scene due to the reported driving of the Toyota.

On Monday, December 8th, 2025, Christopher Michael Cable age 35 of Dameron, has been cited with the following traffic citations below by Trooper Davis of the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

Cable has multiple traffic stops and citations issued within the past 8 months. Troopers noted the vehicles tags expired in September, with Cable currently on probation for the traffic citations and driving while suspended.

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON

DISPLAYING EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE ISSUED BY ANY STATE

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION