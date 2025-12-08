St. Mary’s Bus Driver Wins $50,000 on Pick 5 Ticket!

When a St. Mary’s County man played his favorite numbers and those five digits -10238 – were picked at midday on Dec. 2, his $1 straight bet gave him a $50,000 top prize.

The school bus driver said Dec. 4 when he claimed his winnings at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore he doesn’t play every drawing, but he is happy his number hit on a day when he had a ticket in hand. Although this is the most he has ever won, he was a very calm about the win.

“It was not a big deal to me,” he said. He expects to strengthen his finances with the extra money.

The Southern Maryland resident is a big Baltimore Ravens fan, but many of his neighbors don’t cheer for the purple and black.

“It’s mostly Commanders fans where I live, but I am a proud Ravens fan,” he said.

Speaking of cheering, the Leonardtown Food Lion has reason to do so as the grocery store at 40955 Merchant Lane will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

