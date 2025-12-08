Historic Donation Creates New Fund for CSM Scholarships and Student Support

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation will expand scholarships and break down student financial barriers through the Lorraine Diana ’79 and Robert Guite Pathways to Possibility Fund, established with the largest donation in the college’s history.

The fund will provide students with traditional scholarships, as well as financial support for other needs which can create barriers to education, such as food, transportation, living expenses, or essential school supplies like nursing equipment or trade program tools.

Donors Lorraine Diana and Robert Guite say they want this gift to go beyond the classroom.

“For some students, it’s not just the cost of classes that holds them back from pursuing higher education and a brighter future. We want to create a pathway for them to see that a degree or trade certificate is a feasible goal,” said Diana and Guite. “When a student’s basic needs are met, they can focus on their education and achieving the kind of economic prosperity which transcends generations. We are excited to see the positive impact this Fund will have on the next generation of Hawks.”

In order to advance the College mission and to benefit students and the broader community, Diana and Guite have designated priorities to support programs in five areas, including:

Environmental, Social, and Economic Sustainability

Commitment to the Arts

Engineering Pathways and Robotics

Nursing

Scholarships

Diana has a connection to CSM spanning more than 45 years, graduating with an Associate of Arts in Nursing degree in 1979.

“We are so thankful for their generosity and their commitment to this community. This fund is going to make a tremendous impact, making it possible for more students to take that step towards higher education, and pursue their dream of a new career,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. “It’s truly a full-circle moment for this gift to come from our own alumnae, who has supported Southern Maryland for four decades through a successful nursing career and is now paving the way for other students to do the same.”

Diana and Guite have called Southern Maryland home for more than 40 years, making a positive impact on the region and the economy through successful careers, Guite in engineering and Diana in nursing.

Diana says CSM provided her with a pathway to success as the first step towards earning more advanced nursing degrees. Guite also began his journey in higher education at a community college, attending Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York.

They say CSM opens doors for those who may not have thought about higher education, and shines a light on more career options than a traditional degree.

“Higher education can be a difficult road for families to navigate. We experienced firsthand how community colleges can be a bridge to make that journey possible,” said Diana and Guite. “We need skilled workers serving our community. We want to make sure these individuals are supported, can take pride in their community, and feel motivated to stay in Southern Maryland and be a part of its economic growth.”

As part of the Lorraine Diana ’79 and Robert Guite Pathways to Possibility Fund, the Learning Resource Center located on the La Plata Campus will be sponsored and named the Lorraine Diana ’79 and Robert Guite Learning Center. The atrium of the Center for Health Sciences located on the Regional Hughesville Campus will also be named the Lorraine Diana ’79 and Robert Guite Atrium.

“This is a historic gift that will transform students’ educational experience and their opportunity for a brighter future,” said CSM Foundation Executive Director Susan Mudd Vogel. “This fund is an incredible investment in our college, in our students, and our region. It has the power to inspire a new generation of CSM graduates who are empowered to invest in themselves.”

CSM will host a naming ceremony at the Learning Resource Center in May, at which time the building’s name sign will be officially revealed. More information about the event details will be announced in the coming months.

The fund will be administered by the CSM Foundation. Over the past 10 years, the Foundation has raised $12 million in scholarships and program funds and has awarded $9.7 million in student support services.

You can read more about the CSM Foundation or make a contribution on the Foundation webpage.