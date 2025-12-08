Governor Moore Commits $10 Million to Nonprofit and Faith-Based Organizations to Help Protect Against Hate Crimes

Governor Wes Moore announced that his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2027 will maintain $10 million in funding for the Protecting Against Hate Crimes Grant Program. The program, which saw its funding doubled in the governor’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, provides vital support to nonprofit organizations and faith-based institutions for security enhancements to protect their facilities and members against hate-motivated violence.

“Public safety is my number one priority as governor,” said Gov. Moore. “Our administration’s commitment to ensuring that everyone feels safe where they live, work, and worship is unwavering. By maintaining this historic investment, we are sending a clear message: Hate will have no oxygen in Maryland. We will continue our work in partnership to make sure our faith-based and community organizations are safe havens for all Marylanders.”

The investment from Governor Moore, in partnership with the Maryland General Assembly, allowed the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy to support 183 organizations across Maryland—enhancing security at places of worship, historical landmarks, and other organizations serving vulnerable communities.

“As chair of the Governor’s Interfaith Council, I understand the incredible value our faith-based organizations bring to the fabric of Maryland,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna K. Miller. “These are essential institutions that enrich our state, and it is paramount that we invest in their safety and security. This commitment ensures that communities across Maryland can continue to gather without fear, and reaffirms our administration’s stand against violence and hate.”



The grants help organizations cover a range of security needs, including security personnel; physical enhancements like surveillance cameras, alarm systems, and reinforced doors and windows; violence prevention programming such as anti-hate public awareness campaigns, cultural competency workshops, and bystander intervention training; and the creation of response plans and active threat drills to improve organizational readiness.

In Fiscal Year 2025, 81 organizations received $5 million in grants. The funding supported training on security enhancements for more than 2,000 staff, 400 safety assessments, and 400 professional security personnel. Fiscal Year 2025 awardees also reported that more than 70,000 members of their communities felt safer as a result of these security enhancements.

“The Pride Center of Maryland is deeply grateful for this support and for Governor Wes Moore’s advocacy and investment in turning back the tide of harm aimed at LGBTQ/SGL (same-gender-loving) communities—especially in the wake of recent attacks and the steep resource reductions that targets the LGBTQ/SGL communities,” said Pride Center of Maryland Chief Director of Special Projects Tramour Wilson. “The Protecting Against Hate Crimes Grant has allowed PCOM to strengthen our cultural-competency workshops, equipping community members, staff, and partners with practical tools to deliver inclusive, culturally grounded, affirming services that make a real difference in people’s lives. We’re proud to continue expanding this work across Maryland in partnership with Governor Moore.”

“The JCRC of Greater Washington is grateful to Governor Wes Moore and his administration for their extraordinary friendship with Maryland’s Jewish community and the continued commitment to funding for protection against hate crimes,” said Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington Chief Executive Officer Ron Halber. The governor has been a champion of Jewish values and priorities. He has offered unwavering support for Israel’s need to defend itself, denounced antisemitism and all forms of bigotry, expanded the social safety net, and worked to make Maryland a compassionate and caring community for all citizens.”

“The Islamic Society of Baltimore is deeply grateful to the Governor and this administration for maintaining funding for the Protecting Against Hate Crimes Grant Program in FY2027,” said Islamic Society of Baltimore President Hasan Hammad. “This commitment sends a clear message that Maryland stands firmly against hate and is dedicated to protecting houses of worship and community institutions of all backgrounds. These resources help keep our congregants safe so we can focus on worship, service, and building bridges with our neighbors.”

These investments support the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy’s ongoing work to develop public safety strategies that are formed through collaboration, information sharing, and knowledge transfer between law enforcement, victim services, and communities targeted for hate crimes.