One Injured After Propane Truck Overturns in Prince Frederick

December 8, 2025

On Monday, December 8, 2025, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 5760 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported commercial vehicle overturned with unknown entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a propane truck overturned and actively leaking, with the operator still inside of the vehicle.

Firefighters placed a handline in service to precautionary reasons and began removing the operator from the vehicle, along with evacuating nearby residents.

The operator has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

HAZMAT crews and firefighters remain on scene due to the vehicle still actively leaking. Police advised Sixes Road is closed from Sandy Point Rd to Rt. 231 will be shut down for an extended period of time. Use alternate routes.

