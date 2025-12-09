2-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center, Adult Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Crash on 301 in Waldorf

On Monday, December 8, 2025, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Crain Highway and Substation Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with three patients suffering injuries.

EMS found a 2-year-old female suffering injuries to the head/face and requested a helicopter to respond.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 landed nearby and transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital. The mother also suffered unknown severity of injuries, but accompanied the child on the helicopter.

A 63-year-old female was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Crain Highway was closed for an extended period of time and police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.