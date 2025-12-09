UPDATE: Santa is Flying Into Town Today – Updated Times and Additional Locations!

Southern Maryland residents young and old should look skyward today, Tuesday, Dec. 9, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET as Adm. Saint Nicholas takes to the air on his annual holiday readiness flight — now with an expanded route that includes additional regional schools.

Locals can catch a glimpse of Nicholas — flying under his seasonal call sign “Claus” — as he lifts off in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, accompanied by his team of elves and holiday specialists from NAWCAD’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21.

“Global toy delivery requires precision planning and a touch of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance magic,” said Claus during a briefing with HX-21’s rotary wing pilots and crew. “Thanks to the skilled aviation pros at NAWCAD, we’ve fine-tuned the sleigh plan for Christmas Eve.”

Claus and the HX-21 crew will spread holiday cheer over the following updated regional locations:

10 to 10:30 a.m.

NAS Patuxent River Child Development Center

NAS Patuxent River Golf Clubhouse

Driftwood Beach

Patuxent Elementary School

Dowell Elementary School

Solomons Island Pier

10:30 to 11 a.m.

Hollywood Elementary School

Saint John’s School

Oakville Elementary School

Lettie M. Dent Elementary School

White Marsh Elementary School

Mechanicsville Elementary School

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Benjamin Banneker Elementary School

Dynard Elementary School

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School

Leonardtown Elementary School

Leonardtown Wharf

Leonardtown Middle School

Southpoint Church

11:30 to 12 p.m.

Evergreen Elementary School

Kennedy Krieger School

Town Creek Elementary School

Green Holly Elementary School

Esperanza Middle School

Greenview Knolls Elementary School

Lexington Park Baptist Preschool

Lexington Park Elementary School

George Washington Carver Elementary School

Chesapeake Charter Public School

Little Flower School

12 to 12:30 p.m.

Bay Montessori School

Park Hall Elementary School

Spring Ridge Middle School

St. Michael’s School

12:30 to 1 p.m.

Ridge Elementary School

NAS Patuxent River’s Webster Outlying Field

Piney Point Elementary School

Children are reminded to stay on their best behavior as Claus makes final checks to his lists ahead of the big night.

With Rudolph and the reindeer crew resting up for their holiday flight, inclement weather conditions may shift Claus’ mission to Dec. 10 or Dec. 16 at the same time. For the latest updates, follow the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.

