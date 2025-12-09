Commanders Fan in Prince George’s County Wins $50,000 on Ravens Scratch-off

A Washington Commanders fan from Prince George’s County is celebrating a Ravens win. Not the actual team, but rather his $50,000 win on the Ravens X10 scratch-off game. Though he does not root for the Ravens, he enjoys playing the Ravens scratch-off.

“I keep playing it because I win a little here and there,” he said Dec. 2 after claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “But I’m really not a fan of the team.”

It makes sense. The Laurel resident lives in Commander’s territory and that’s his team. But he’ll continue to play the Ravens scratch-offs, especially in the aftermath of his $50,000 win on the popular $10 game.

The purple bird brought the single father luck last week. He was on break at his job at the Landover Shoppers at 7051 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and decided to buy a few tickets. He purchased two Ravens X10 tickets and one $20 game. He waited until he was off work and played the games when he got home. After scratching the prize check and scanning his games, the second Ravens X10 ticket revealed he had won the $50,000 prize.

“I didn’t believe it and kept scanning it over and over,” he said. “Then I called my daughter to confirm it for me.” He indeed was a holding a $50,000 winning ticket.

The player put his ticket in a safe place, and, after making the necessary arrangements, claimed his prize on Tuesday. He said he plans to use some of the winnings to square his finances, and he will share some with family members.

When asked if he’s going to switch team allegiance since the Ravens X10 scratch-off brought him such good fortune, he chuckled and said, “probably not, I’m still going to root for the Commanders, but I’ll get more Ravens scratch-offs.”

The $10 Ravens X10 launched in August along with the $2 Ravens X2 scratch-off game. Ravens X10 began with four top prizes of $200,000 and two remain unclaimed. After claiming a $50,000 prize on the ticket, the game now has two of those remaining as well. In addition, there are hundreds of thousands of prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000 still available.

In addition to scratch-off prizes, players can enter non-winning Ravens X2 and Ravens X10 scratch-offs into a second-chance promotion for prizes such as season tickets for 20 years, $10,000 cash, upper-level season tickets for 2026, the Pass for Cash On-field Experience, and Fan of the Game.