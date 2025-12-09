Fire Marshal Investigating Overnight Building Fire in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 3:43 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Hughesville, Bay District, and Seventh District responded to the 38000 block of Copsey Farm Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported building on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20 x 40 structure fully engulfed in flames and advised the incident was defensive only, with ladder trucks requested for master stream operations.

Firefighters controlled the fire within 30 minutes.

Maryland SHA was requested for salt trucks for parts of Old Village Road, Lockes Crossing Road, and Copsey Farm Lane due to icy conditions and freezing temperatures.

All units operated on scene for over 2 hours before returning to service.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire.

No known injuries were reported and all searches of the structure provided negative results.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

