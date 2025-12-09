65-Year-Old Transported After Accidental Self-Inflicted Shooting in Valley Lee

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 8:20 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 45000 block of Joeys Way in Valley Lee, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported a 65-year-old male student had accidentally shot himself in the foot.

EMS arrived on the scene to find a tourniquet had been placed on the victim and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Flight medics were advised the patient had a self-inflicted gunshot wound which grazed the lower right leg, and entered the right foot. The patient was conscious alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the victim to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police responded and are investigating the incident.