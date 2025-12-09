No Charges Filed After Waldorf Man Is Shot and Killed by PG County Business Security Guard, Police Investigating

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting late Monday night inside of a business. During this incident, an armed private security guard fatally shot a patron. The deceased patron is 50-year-old Donald Wayne Hunt of Waldorf.

On December 8, 2025, at approximately 11:50 pm, officers responded to an adult establishment in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road. Officers located Hunt inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests the decedent was involved in a fight involving several other patrons. The security guard was alerted to the altercation. While interacting with the group of patrons, the security guard discharged his weapon, striking and killing Hunt. A second firearm, not belonging to the security guard, was recovered at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. They are collecting additional evidence and conducting additional interviews. Detectives are also in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. At this time, there have been no charges filed in connection with this investigation.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-516-2512

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0068232.

