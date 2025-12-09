Man Flown to Trauma Center After Tree Falls on Him in Bushwood

On Monday, December 8, 2025, at approximately 5:28 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 22000 block of Upland Drive in Bushwood, for the reported traumatic injuries.

The 911 caller reported a tree fell on him, with the caller reporting he had trouble breathing and passed out several times. Maryland State Police Aviation was placed on standby incase needed.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the victim was no longer trapped underneath the tree with the victim was semi-conscious and semi-alert, and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Flight medics were advised a tree fell on the victim’s chest, trapping him for an unknown period of time with the victim having an obvious deformity to the upperbody.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries.