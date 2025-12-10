Maria Ann Campbell, born January 5, 1948, in Cuba to the late Abe and Idelesa Fundora, passed away on November 23, 2025, at the age of 77.

A native of New York City, Maria graduated from high school there before attending New York University, where she cultivated her love of learning and discovery.

Maria shared 30 wonderful years with her devoted partner, Harlan Drake, traveling the world together and embracing life’s adventures. She was known for her radiant smile, her kindness, and her passions for literature, fine cuisine, needlepoint, and animals.

She is survived by her cousins Mariam Gonzalez of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Maritza Perez of Miami, Florida; her aunt Catalina Gonzalez of Miami, Florida; and her partner Harlan Drake.

Maria faced her final years with courage and grace, inspiring all who knew her. She will be remembered for her warmth, her laughter, and the love she extended to family, friends, and neighbors alike.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, the family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.