William Harrison Myers, of Welcome, Maryland (formerly of Brandywine), passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2025. He was born on February 14, 1961, to Wayne and Rachel Myers.

William devoted his career to serving his community as a heavy equipment operator with the Prince George’s County Department of Environmental Services. Known for his strong work ethic, steady demeanor, and willingness to help anyone in need, he earned the respect and friendship of many throughout his years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Myers; his children, Joseph Windsor (Melissa) of Mechanicsville, MD, and April Jarrell (Gregory) of Welcome, MD; his sister Marilyn Myers; and his brother Glenn Myers. William was the proud grandfather of Waylon, Wyatt, Elizabeth, and Jeremiah, who brought tremendous joy to his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Rachel Myers and his brother Richard Myers.

An outdoorsman at heart, William found his greatest peace in nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time in the open air—simple pleasures that reflected his grounded and genuine spirit.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate William’s life on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 30195 Three Notch Road.

• Visitation: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m.

• Interment: Immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

William will be remembered for his kindness, quiet strength, and the deep love he held for his family. His presence will be profoundly missed, but his memory will remain a blessing to all who knew him.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.