Robert “Bob” Riedel, 69, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on December 2, 2025. He was born on July 21, 1956, in Passaic, New Jersey, to the late Hubert Riedel, Jr. and Mary Condron Riedel.

Bob worked as a telephone operator for AT&T. Over the years, he became known for his dedication and friendly demeanor, always greeting colleagues and customers with a warm smile and a helpful attitude.

On December 16, 1978, Bob tied the knot with the love of his life, Sandra Lee Gurkin Riedel. Together, they were blessed with a daughter, Cynthia Lauryn Riedel Leahey (Jason)of Chantilly, VA.

In his free time, Bob loved to go bowling, watch TV, and love on his dogs and cats. However, what he cherished most was spending quality moments with his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dennis Shoemaker. He is survived by his cherished wife, daughter, son-in-law, and sisters Laura Jean Riedel Shoemaker of Augusta, WV, Kathleen Marie Riedel Watts (Skip) of New Castle, DE, and Ellen Louise Riedel of New Castle, DE. Additionally, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Cynthia Ann Gurkin Jones, and her husband, John “Jack” Dolan Jones, Jr., as well as his wife’s cousin, Mary Helen Yates, and his close friends Al and Jeannie Delacruz, and John “Mac” and Tracy McInery. He will also be remembered by the members of the AMF Tuesday morning mixed bowling league.

On Friday, December 12th, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.