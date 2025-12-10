Katherine Elizabeth Atlas, 77, of California, MD, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2025, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 27, 1948, in Leonardtown, MD, Kathy was the youngest child of the late Thomas Webster Bell Sr. and Mary Catherine Sterling Bell.

She is survived by her children: Dennis Matthew Atlas (Nicole) of Leonardtown, MD; Dana Michelle Jefferson of California, MD; Darrin Michael Atlas (Andrea) of Leonardtown, MD; and Mary Atlas Terry (Steve) of Millersville, MD. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Matthew Atlas, Dean Atlas, David Atlas, Drea Atlas, Raven Jefferson, Caleb Jefferson, and Morgan Terry; her brother Joseph Ernest Bell II (Ann) of Leonardtown, MD; and her sisters-in-law Dot Bell and Diane Bell.

Kathy is preceded in death by her son David Marlow Atlas, Jr.; her parents Thomas Webster Bell Sr. and Mary Catherine Sterling Bell; her brothers Thomas W. Bell Jr. and Frank C. Bell Sr.; and her sisters Ruth Matilda Bell Swann (Tillie), Margaret Ann Bell and her former husband of 25 years David Marlow Atlas Sr.

A 1966 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, she was honored as the St Mary’s County Fair “Queen of Tolerance” in 1965 — an early reflection of the grace, compassion, and strength she would embody throughout her entire life. Kathy furthered her education at Princeton University, where she received her Phlebotomy Certification, dedicating her career to the medical field and served as the Hematology Manager at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD for over 20 years. Her expertise, work ethic, and kindness touched countless lives. Kathy earned her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, working in the fields of addiction and mental health.

A woman of faith, Kathy attended both St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Our Lady’s Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD.

Above all, Kathy was devoted to her family. She loved family gatherings on the farm, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and enthusiastically cheering on her beloved Washington Redskins (Commanders). Joe Gibbs and Sonny Jurgensen were her all-time favorites. These were all moments she deeply treasured.

She was an avid traveler who enjoyed memorable trips to Las Vegas to see Garth Brooks, sun-filled days in Cancun, relaxing cruises, and even an adventure to Germany. She found joy in boating and spending time on the water.

Several profound experiences shaped Kathy’s outlook and guided the way she moved through the world. When Kathy was 28 years old, her sister Tillie passed, and Kathy then filled the role of aunt, mother, friend and confidant to Tillie’s children Patricia, Tommy, Maggie and Eleanor. This created an intense bond of love between Kathy and her nieces and nephew, and her own children. This special bond carried through to Tillie’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The love of Gamma and Aunt Kathy was the perfect instance of unconditional love, which we all received throughout her life.

When Kathy was 45, her oldest child David, died due to a senseless act of violence. This event changed Kathy and her family forever. Kathy faced her feelings of overwhelming rage and grief with courage, honesty and compassion. She believed that it is impossible to transcend grief and trauma in isolation, so she shared her experiences and helped countless others cope and heal from life’s tragedies.

Kathy’s warmth, humor, resilience, and unwavering love for her family, will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be remembered for her willingness to pull up a chair, listen and talk; and her unwavering desire to be of service to others. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 11 from 4:00-6:00 pm, with prayers recited at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 12 at 10:00 am, at St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown, MD. Reverend David Beaubien will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Queen of Peace in Helen, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kathy’s grandsons and nephews: Matthew Atlas, Dean Atlas, David Atlas, Caleb Jefferson, Tommy Swann and Frank Bell Jr. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Mike Rudis, Skip Myles, Jim Knott, Claude Queen, Anthony Cole, Blaine Sommerville, Lakita Rivers and Chris Morgan.

Memorial contributions are greatly appreciated to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD, 20650; the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, P.O. Box 361, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.