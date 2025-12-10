Vanita Desai, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the heart of our home — a woman of kindness, strength, and deep devotion who touched everyone with her gentle spirit.

Vanita dedicated her life to her family, offering unconditional love, warmth, and guidance. Her quiet resilience and grace will forever remain an example for all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family who will continue to honor her memory and carry forward her legacy of love.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, followed by traditional ceremonies with close family.

“Forever loved, forever remembered.”