Robert “Bob” Andrew Carle, 80 years old, from California, MD. He was the son of Lloyd and Helen Shymansky. He passed away on November 30, 2025, at Hospice House, Callaway, MD. Bob was born on November 24,1945 in Cheverly, Md.

Survived by Donna Bradburn, his “Shugie” of 36 years, her sons, Ken (Ausra) and children, Ema and Kaira, and David (Jen), and children, Kaitlyn (Joe) and Sam (Shirly).

He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ted Carle. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Carle, Ohio

Bob graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md. After high school, he joined the Naval Reserve, serving from 1963 to 1970. Bob spent his career as a public servant. He was a police officer during the 1960’s riots, in Washington DC. He transitioned to firefighting for Prince George’s County, MD. He retired on disability after 18 years of service. He was always so proud of having been a firefighter. He then trained to be an OSH (Occupational, Health and Safety) inspector. Bob worked as the OSH inspector at NSF Dahlgreen Base in Va, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD.

Bob was an avid softball player. He played on the PGFD P Street team. He also played in the St. Mary’s County league earning many trophies. Bob loved the water and was a waterman for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman. He would spend all day outdoors when possible. You could find Bob in the woods preparing for the hunt, cutting down trees and splitting wood for the woodstove or just working in the yard.

Deer hunting was his passion. Bob loved the thrill of preparing for the hunt and providing meat for his family. We lovingly referred to him as “The Buckmaster”. He and Donna enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, boats and jet skis.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held in the Historic Catholic Church at Our Lady of the Sea, 50 Alexander Lane, Solomons MD. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am with a Mass beginning at 11am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, or the Alzheimer’s organization, researching vascular dementia.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.